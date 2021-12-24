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THEY ADMIT IT! - Jab IS THE VARIANT! - Causing Death & Injury! - MASSIVE Coverup EXPOSED!
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14161 views • December 24, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a Danish study confirming that people who are jabbed are far more likely to spread and get the so-called fake "omicron" variant. In other words, their immune systems are shattered.
The study shows that Pfizer customers are 76.5% more likely to get sick than unjabbed people. Moderna customers are 39.3% more likely to be infected than unjabbed.
Now this is based on a so-called variant that can't even be found on a test. There is no diagnostic test. And the variant is of another illness that can't be quantified. Covid19 has never been isolated from a human. It has only been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a computer simulation.
This is all a lie. The fact is, if you get the jab, you hurt your immune system and you are more likely to get sick.
You're also far more likely to have heart problems, cancer, shingles and birthing problems.
Meanwhile, the state is still wishing you severe illness and death for Christmas and mandates continue to pile on top of older tyrannical mandates. Despite the constant flow of evidence as to why people shouldn't inject themselves with government juice, the media continues to cover it up and shame and divide people over it as millions lose their jobs and are split from their families. This is what they wanted. Control, divide, death.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a Danish study confirming that people who are jabbed are far more likely to spread and get the so-called fake "omicron" variant. In other words, their immune systems are shattered.
The study shows that Pfizer customers are 76.5% more likely to get sick than unjabbed people. Moderna customers are 39.3% more likely to be infected than unjabbed.
Now this is based on a so-called variant that can't even be found on a test. There is no diagnostic test. And the variant is of another illness that can't be quantified. Covid19 has never been isolated from a human. It has only been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a computer simulation.
This is all a lie. The fact is, if you get the jab, you hurt your immune system and you are more likely to get sick.
You're also far more likely to have heart problems, cancer, shingles and birthing problems.
Meanwhile, the state is still wishing you severe illness and death for Christmas and mandates continue to pile on top of older tyrannical mandates. Despite the constant flow of evidence as to why people shouldn't inject themselves with government juice, the media continues to cover it up and shame and divide people over it as millions lose their jobs and are split from their families. This is what they wanted. Control, divide, death.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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