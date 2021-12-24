BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY ADMIT IT! - Jab IS THE VARIANT! - Causing Death & Injury! - MASSIVE Coverup EXPOSED!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2716 followers
Follow
42
Share
Report
14161 views • December 24, 2021
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a Danish study confirming that people who are jabbed are far more likely to spread and get the so-called fake "omicron" variant. In other words, their immune systems are shattered.
The study shows that Pfizer customers are 76.5% more likely to get sick than unjabbed people. Moderna customers are 39.3% more likely to be infected than unjabbed.
Now this is based on a so-called variant that can't even be found on a test. There is no diagnostic test. And the variant is of another illness that can't be quantified. Covid19 has never been isolated from a human. It has only been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and compared to a computer simulation.
This is all a lie. The fact is, if you get the jab, you hurt your immune system and you are more likely to get sick.
You're also far more likely to have heart problems, cancer, shingles and birthing problems.
Meanwhile, the state is still wishing you severe illness and death for Christmas and mandates continue to pile on top of older tyrannical mandates. Despite the constant flow of evidence as to why people shouldn't inject themselves with government juice, the media continues to cover it up and shame and divide people over it as millions lose their jobs and are split from their families. This is what they wanted. Control, divide, death.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracytyrannytestsmandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19deltapcrcovidomicronwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy