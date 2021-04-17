© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
strangefire false prophet Kenneth Hagin see how he became a total fake abusing millions! Mass chaos in church, he's no hero! (mirrored)
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • April 17, 2021
this is a mirrored video from Youtube
Kenneth Hagin is Founder of Rhema Bible College but he was a false prophet. He may have started out well. I am not sure. But I do know that he turned into a false prophet for many years, the evidence is clear. Please beloveds out there this is a warning and certainly this is not a game but quite dangerous. He was deep in the fake Holiness movement (not the True Holiness Movement) and he was an Evangelical Prosperity Pimp fleecing YAHS tortured and beaten lambs and sheep. YAHUVEH GOD is not mocked and we will and must continue to defend our PRECIOUS FATHER IN HEAVEN.
(In Hagin's video those are demonic spirits manifesting all over the place mocking BELOVED YAH In Heaven Above. I often wonder how many people care about how HE FEELS?)
YAHUSHUA I plead YOUR SHED BLOOD Over this above video about Hagin and his team of deceivers who led many people to destruction in YOUR NAME I pray amen
YAH SAYS in the Holy Bible that unrepentant false prophets that their good works will be remembered no more.
YAHUSHUA THE KING OF GLORY SAYS in Amightywind Prophecy 92
"The Evangelical Pimps now love gold and silver more than they love MY Sheep and Lambs, and if they do not repent and turn away from this wicked road they are on. Most of those I name in this Word will never see Heaven. Some had their name in the BOOK OF LIFE and their name was blotted out! As they betrayed ME in Heaven, so they betray ME again on earth for their soul already knows where it will go when it leaves this earth. Now they have a form of godliness but no godliness within!"
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray."
Note the only one known to have repented in the Prophecy 92 list of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps was our Beloved Brother Carman. So he was deceived for awhile was through TBNs get rich agenda. But he repented and became a great Champion for YAHUSHUA/JESUS leading countless souls to HIM. Now he is in Heaven. We love brother Carman. So according to the Bible through YAHUSHUA'S SHED BLOOD his sins are remembered no more.
*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact me please click on this link
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Kenneth Hagin is Founder of Rhema Bible College but he was a false prophet. He may have started out well. I am not sure. But I do know that he turned into a false prophet for many years, the evidence is clear. Please beloveds out there this is a warning and certainly this is not a game but quite dangerous. He was deep in the fake Holiness movement (not the True Holiness Movement) and he was an Evangelical Prosperity Pimp fleecing YAHS tortured and beaten lambs and sheep. YAHUVEH GOD is not mocked and we will and must continue to defend our PRECIOUS FATHER IN HEAVEN.
(In Hagin's video those are demonic spirits manifesting all over the place mocking BELOVED YAH In Heaven Above. I often wonder how many people care about how HE FEELS?)
YAHUSHUA I plead YOUR SHED BLOOD Over this above video about Hagin and his team of deceivers who led many people to destruction in YOUR NAME I pray amen
YAH SAYS in the Holy Bible that unrepentant false prophets that their good works will be remembered no more.
YAHUSHUA THE KING OF GLORY SAYS in Amightywind Prophecy 92
"The Evangelical Pimps now love gold and silver more than they love MY Sheep and Lambs, and if they do not repent and turn away from this wicked road they are on. Most of those I name in this Word will never see Heaven. Some had their name in the BOOK OF LIFE and their name was blotted out! As they betrayed ME in Heaven, so they betray ME again on earth for their soul already knows where it will go when it leaves this earth. Now they have a form of godliness but no godliness within!"
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray."
Note the only one known to have repented in the Prophecy 92 list of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps was our Beloved Brother Carman. So he was deceived for awhile was through TBNs get rich agenda. But he repented and became a great Champion for YAHUSHUA/JESUS leading countless souls to HIM. Now he is in Heaven. We love brother Carman. So according to the Bible through YAHUSHUA'S SHED BLOOD his sins are remembered no more.
*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact me please click on this link
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.