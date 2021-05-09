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Nanotech with Celeste Solum Pt 2
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2575 views • May 09, 2021
In this interview, John continues the conversation with Celeste, about why developments in medical nanotechnology threaten both privacy and health. This wide ranging discussion covers Morgellons, hydrogel, graphene, potential copyrighting of human beings and the Biblical Mark of the Beast.
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