Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - A Better Class of Healing (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.06.15)

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Today's topic is: A Better Class of Healing
When Dr Daniels was a little girl, she would sometimes share with her mother little things her friends did that would disappoint her. Her mother’s shocking response? Time to find a better class of friends. Is it time for you to change to a better class of healing? Dr Daniels discusses the different classes of healing and how you can change to a better class of healing and get better results. Tune in. Think Happens
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