The Age of Distrust: Why Smart Money Is Running to Real Assets | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan’s weekly perspective centers on the theme “The Age of Distrust: Why Smart Money Is Running to Real Assets.” His main argument is that the next major investment trend may not be artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, or cryptocurrency, but distrust itself. People are losing confidence in governments, media, financial institutions, currencies, and official economic statistics. When trust breaks down, capital begins to move toward assets outside the traditional system.

Morgan says the signs are visible in everyday life. People feel it through rising grocery bills, higher insurance premiums, unaffordable housing, and the constant expansion of government debt. Even if the average person does not understand sovereign debt markets, they understand that the dollar buys less over time. This loss of confidence is one reason central banks continue accumulating gold and why more investors are rediscovering gold and silver as tools for preserving wealth.

A major focus is silver. Morgan argues that silver sits at the intersection of two powerful forces. First, it remains a monetary metal with thousands of years of history as money. Second, it is becoming increasingly vital to the modern economy through solar power, artificial intelligence, electronics, defense, grid expansion, and other technologies. Because the silver market is small, even modest capital inflows can move prices much faster and farther than most investors expect.

He also highlights energy as a key area investors are overlooking. While most attention is on technology, Morgan believes the world still depends heavily on hydrocarbons for transportation, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and global trade. Years of underinvestment have left the energy sector constrained, and rising geopolitical tensions could make energy one of the biggest investment stories of the next several years. If energy prices rise, inflation often follows, which tends to push investors back toward hard assets.

Morgan stresses that the real story is not simply gold, silver, oil, or mining stocks. The real story is trust. Currencies, governments, and financial systems function only because people believe in them. When that belief weakens, investors naturally seek assets outside the system. That is why gold, silver, royalty companies, energy, and other hard-asset sectors matter.





He also promotes The Morgan Report’s role in identifying opportunities before they become obvious, including precious metals, royalty companies, energy investments, and broader macro trends. He encourages viewers to join the free email list or become paid members for deeper research, portfolio guidance, and actionable investment ideas.

At the end, Morgan briefly reviews items from his Twitter/X feed, including lower CME margin requirements, Chinese banks easing restrictions on public gold investment, technical weakness in gold noted by North Star, his upcoming appearance at the MoneyShow, an interview with In Gold We Trust, a silver-plated Audi, and an interview with Catherine Austin Fitts.

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