Karl Schnitzer Shares Why Infinite Banking Is A Great Strategy RIGHT NOW

My guest in this episode is Karl Schnitzer. Karl is a Realtor, investor, entrepreneur, and passionate Nelson Nash Institute Authorized Practitioner from Philadelphia. While patrolling the streets of Philadelphia as a Police Officer, he learned how to invest in real estate and simultaneously flipped homes & built a rental portfolio. Real Estate Investing led Karl to the Infinite Banking Concept where he first came to Producers Wealth as a client. After several years of first-hand using IBC to build his real estate portfolio, he decided to get his insurance license to teach this powerful tool to others. In addition to investing in real estate, Karl saw an opportunity in Real Estate to build a Real Estate sales team where he went on to build a sales team in the Philadelphia & local markets. Karl left the Police Department in 2020 to pursue Real Estate, IBC and investing full-time.

