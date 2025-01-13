TELL THEM "STOP IN JESUS' NAME!"

Again this morning while outside with our dogs, I recorded a short video to encourage and remind viewers who are in Christ Jesus, who believe ON Him, that we need to fast and pray, and take authority over satan and all of his minions. Don't just watch the tragedies unfold across the country and across earth, command those causing these tragedies to STOP in Jesus' name. THEY MUST STOP WHEN WE USE THE AUTHORITY THAT JESUS GAVE TO US.

DO NOT BE AFRAID. LET THE POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT IN YOU MAKE THEM AFRAID!





IT'S IN THE BIBLE!





THINK FOR YOURSELF.

DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.





AVOID GOOGLE! AVOID MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS!

FIND THE TRUTH!





ASK FOR THE HOLY SPIRIT TO GUIDE YOU INTO ALL TRUTH AS JESUS PROMISED HE WILL.





The more you know...





Background music - "Humble Thyself in the Sight of the Lord" by Luna Halo from the compilation album Listen: Louder.

