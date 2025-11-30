Conservative Rebellion EXPLODES at UCP AGM: Smith Applauded AND Booed!

Tonight on Maverick News, we dive headfirst into the seismic shift rocking Canada's heartland: Alberta's United Conservative Party (UCP) Annual General Meeting erupted into chaos as Premier Danielle Smith faced a tidal wave of separatist fervor. It all kicked off when Jeffrey Rath dropped the bombshell question on separation from Canada – and the crowd? They lost their minds with a thunderous standing ovation, chanting for independence like it was the rally cry of a nation on the brink. Meanwhile, Smith's triumphant spin on her fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prime Minister Trudeau? Met with boos and jeers that could shatter glass. Is this the spark that ignites Alberta's full-blown rebellion against Ottawa's iron grip? We're breaking it all down with exclusive footage, insider analysis, and the unfiltered truth the mainstream won't touch.But that's not all – we've got global bombshells that demand your attention:Venezuelan Airspace "Closed" by Trump? Incoming President Trump's bold move to slam the door on Venezuelan flights into the US has Caracas scrambling. Is this the ultimate checkmate in the escalating showdown over oil, migration, and Maduro's regime? We'll unpack the fallout, the geopolitical chess moves, and why this could rewrite the rules for hemispheric security.

World's First Consumer-Ready Robot Hits the Shelves! Forget sci-fi fantasies – the era of affordable home robots is HERE. We're talking seamless AI companions that cook, clean, and converse like family. Hype or game-changer? We test the tech, expose the privacy pitfalls, and ask: Are we ready for robots in every living room?





Join host Rick Walker for a night of raw, no-holds-barred journalism that cuts through the spin. From Western alienation to border wars and AI revolutions, Maverick News delivers the stories shaping your world – before the headlines do. Airing Tonight at 7 PM ET | Live Stream on YouTube, Rumble & X Smash that LIKE button if you're ready for Alberta to break free!

SUBSCRIBE & Hit the Bell for Daily Maverick Updates – Don't miss a beat on the fight for freedom.

COMMENT Below: Should Alberta go it alone? Drop your take!