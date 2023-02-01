7 Home-schooled Kids STOLEN by CPS! Conservative & UnVaxed families being TARGETED!

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
January 31, 2023
DeAnna is joined by a loving Conservative Christian couple, Mark and Terri Steyman, who had their 7 CHILDREN - who they were homeschooling, STOLEN from them by corrupt CPS and thrown into cold abusive foster homes. They have been fighting for 6 years now to get their kids back and still haven't been able to. Hear their heartbreaking story of the abuse and torture they've gone through as parents with the corrupt courts and CPS system. Don't miss her story, it can happen to any parent!
http://LetOurChildrenGo.org
http://H3FC.com
