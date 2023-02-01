Create New Account
7 Home-schooled Kids STOLEN by CPS! Conservative & UnVaxed families being TARGETED!
50 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


January 31, 2023


DeAnna is joined by a loving Conservative Christian couple, Mark and Terri Steyman, who had their 7 CHILDREN - who they were homeschooling, STOLEN from them by corrupt CPS and thrown into cold abusive foster homes. They have been fighting for 6 years now to get their kids back and still haven't been able to. Hear their heartbreaking story of the abuse and torture they've gone through as parents with the corrupt courts and CPS system. Don't miss her story, it can happen to any parent!


http://LetOurChildrenGo.org

http://H3FC.com


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27wax6-7-home-schooled-kids-stolen-by-cps-conservative-and-unvaxed-families-being-.html


current eventsconservativechristiancorruptunvaxxedcpstargetedcourtsabusivedeanna lorraineshots firedunvaxedchildren stolenhome-schooledmark steymanterri steymanfoster homes

