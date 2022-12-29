The Censorship Of Dr. Peter McCullough | Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Interview

The Censorship Of Dr. Peter McCullough (Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Interviews Dr. Peter McCullough)Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., interviews world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough about being censored for his work challenging the lack of early treatment for COVID-19 and warning that COVID-19 vaccines are exceptionally dangerous.
