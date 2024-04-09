💥CHINESE ALIEN Headed to the USA WARNS of CHINESE SPIES already here.

MUCKRAKER | MUST SEE - CHINESE ALIEN HEADED TO THE UNITED STATES WARNS OF CHINESE SPIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND MORE





In Necoclí, Colombia, we interviewed a Chinese alien on his way to the United States.





He told us that there are absolutely Chinese spies in the United States who are working to steal technology in the semiconductor and military fields.





He also told us that China mocks the United States for promoting homosexuality.





Watch and share this critical report with the world!

https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1777376334546632903