1st Place Winner of Best Coffee Growing Countries

Costa Rican Coffee (4.8)

Costa Rican coffee is notoriously very smooth, i.e. non-bitter. Additionally, Costa Rican Coffee is well known for its complexity, that is to say, having several well balanced flavors, like citrus, chocolate, naturally sweet, bark, earthy, etc. Lastly, at $20 per bag, its Quality to Price Ratio (QPR) is unbeatable.

Today's taste testing proved to live up to its reputation. As in every year, our choice of Costa Rican came from the Tarrazu Region. And as usual it was three dimensional, with unique flavors on the front, middle, and back. This year's (2025) choice was San Rafael. It has strong notes of red berry, then dark berry, finishing with a hint of chocolate. This is perhaps the best coffee that I've ever tasted. It's certainly the best Costa Rican that I've ever tasted.

To find our choice of San Rafael in the fall of 2024, we did, as we do each year, and that's taste test 12-24 different beans, all from the Tarrazu Region of Costa Rica. The result of that day of taste testing, we select the best bean and then purchase enough to satisfy our customers' needs for the next 12 months.