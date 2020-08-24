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REVEALED: Tim Pool's BEANIE Could IN FACT Be A Very CLEVER DISGUISE!
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64 views • August 24, 2020
During a protest somewhere in America in recent history, Tim Pool, the advant garde journalist and broadcaster reveals a clue to the familiar beanie recognised by folk far and wide within the poltical landscape.
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Music: https://www.purple-planet.com and Angel Rust.
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This video is used under the fair use terms and conditons and the original video footage was not created by Polluted Halo. Polluted Halo edited the original video footage to make a comical and humorous video which is here!
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe!
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com and Angel Rust.
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
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