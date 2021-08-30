PROOF Justin Trudeau committed TREASON against Canadians

From Bruce McGonigal,Links below goes into detail on how our early pandemic email alert system was intentionally shut down in early 2019. The government pleaded ignorance but in reality, they were the only ones informed & they went on to lie to us for MONTHS & MONTHS.____________________________________________________________________________The link below shows the troubling communication between government officals, over the bizzaro access granted to the CCP military.____________________________________________________________________________The link below goes into detail about how the CCP was welcomed into our Bio 4 lab. It got very cozy.____________________________________________________________________________The below link goes into detail on how Canada prioritized jobs in China, over building a PPE network, in Canada.____________________________________________________________________________The below link goes into detail on how Canada sent China 16 tonnes of our PPE, to fight COVID in Wuhan, while telling us the virus was a very low threat to Canada. This was in Feb 2020 & was reported on in March 2020.