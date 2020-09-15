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COVID-19 IS A SCAM! WAKE UP! (ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ: ΖΩΝΤΑΝΗ ΑΣΚΗΣΙΣ ΤΟΥ Ο.Η.Ε. Η «ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ»
ΟΔΥΣΣΕΙΑ TV
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942 views • September 15, 2020
Interview on Covid-19 with Mrs Ramola D,
Investigative Sci-Tech Journalist | Writer | Poet | Educator | Activist
Editor & Publisher, The Everyday Concerned Citizen
Twitter: @EccEveryday
Reporter, Ramola D Reports on Youtube, Vimeo, Bitchute
Facebook: Ramola Dharmaraj

Every government has been complicit in the destruction of their own country’s economy, the vast suffering of their people brought on by these massive shutdowns and house-arrest assaults-on-the-psyche as people lost jobs, livelihood, purpose in life, social life, and were held back from any normalcy in going outdoors, even to sanctuaries in Nature but forced to wear masks in public instead and submit to police tyranny.

Meanwhile, small and large businesses have crashed, families have been prevented from seeing their elderly relatives in hospice, many have died alone. Hospitals are cooking up numbers for COVID deaths, MSM plays out strings of new cases and new deaths. DOCS HERE: A World at Risk, 2019, Annual Report GPMB: https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annu… International Health Regulations (2005) https://www.who.int/ihr/publications/… Some of the links/pages I referenced during this talk: https://www.who.int/ihr/about/en/ https://www.who.int/gho/ihr/en/ https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-Whttps://www.aspeninstitute.org/ https://www.gatesfoundation.org/searc
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united nationswhonational guardianscovid-19
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