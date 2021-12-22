➜ Please SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL):⇶ SUPPORT my YouTube channel:♦ New math video Daily (with probability 7.7).♦ I post brain teasers, riddles, logic puzzles, viral math problems, and diverse challenge questions that show how mathematics can help make sense of our world.♦ I would love some support / feedback so if you enjoyed my videos, please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL) – to receive instant, push, real-time notifications with my new posts (if you’re into that)! I will keep you up to date with more helpful videos.♦ Feel free to SHARE it and get the word out.♦ Leave a COMMENT also, & if you have any questions / suggestions / proposals for me, by all means, post it here or use Email, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or my personal website. 🙏Thank you. See you 🔜!♦ Teacher Doctor PhD Polymath Polyglot Chess Mathematics Orthodox Christian Church Faith Religion Theology Philosophy Missionary Volunteer→ If you are new to my YouTube channel and want to see more, a good place to start is this playlist:▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀Video #11│Quod Erat Demonstrandum: Can You SPOT the Mistake? 1 = 2 :)1=2Quod erat demonstrandum?qed?#grigorieciulinaru #mathematics #math #maths #mathematical #metamathematical #mathematically #mathematician #arithmetic #algebra #analysis #calculus #statistics #number #numbersVideo by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD