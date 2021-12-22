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Video #11│Quod Erat Demonstrandum: Can You SPOT the Mistake? 1 = 2 :)
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39 views • December 22, 2021
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Video #11│Quod Erat Demonstrandum: Can You SPOT the Mistake? 1 = 2 :)
1=2
Quod erat demonstrandum?
qed?
#grigorieciulinaru #mathematics #math #maths #mathematical #metamathematical #mathematically #mathematician #arithmetic #algebra #analysis #calculus #statistics #number #numbers
Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
► https://www.youtube.com/grigorieciulinaru?sub_confirmation=1
► https://www.instagram.com/grigorieciulinaru/
► https://linktr.ee/grigorieciulinaru
⇶ SUPPORT my YouTube channel:
► https://www.patreon.com/grigorieciulinaru
► https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/grigorieciulinaru
♦ New math video Daily (with probability 7.7).
♦ I post brain teasers, riddles, logic puzzles, viral math problems, and diverse challenge questions that show how mathematics can help make sense of our world.
♦ I would love some support / feedback so if you enjoyed my videos, please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & ACTIVATE the bell 🔔 (ALL) – to receive instant, push, real-time notifications with my new posts (if you’re into that)! I will keep you up to date with more helpful videos.
♦ Feel free to SHARE it and get the word out.
♦ Leave a COMMENT also, & if you have any questions / suggestions / proposals for me, by all means, post it here or use Email, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or my personal website. 🙏Thank you. See you 🔜!
♦ Teacher Doctor PhD Polymath Polyglot Chess Mathematics Orthodox Christian Church Faith Religion Theology Philosophy Missionary Volunteer
→ If you are new to my YouTube channel and want to see more, a good place to start is this playlist:
► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJRMasJWauGXJ7NbNIkyxKz-3UA99gX4a
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Video #11│Quod Erat Demonstrandum: Can You SPOT the Mistake? 1 = 2 :)
1=2
Quod erat demonstrandum?
qed?
#grigorieciulinaru #mathematics #math #maths #mathematical #metamathematical #mathematically #mathematician #arithmetic #algebra #analysis #calculus #statistics #number #numbers
Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Keywords
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