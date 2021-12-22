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Video #11│Quod Erat Demonstrandum: Can You SPOT the Mistake? 1 = 2 :)
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
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Video #11│Quod Erat Demonstrandum: Can You SPOT the Mistake? 1 = 2 :)

1=2
Quod erat demonstrandum?
qed?

#grigorieciulinaru #mathematics #math #maths #mathematical #metamathematical #mathematically #mathematician #arithmetic #algebra #analysis #calculus #statistics #number #numbers

Video by Grigorie CIULINARU, PhD
Keywords
scienceeducationmathematicsproofteachersnumbersteacherscientificacademymathteachingacademicphdnumbercalculatemathscalculatingqedcalculationcalculationsmathematicalmathematicallymath teachermath phdquod erat demonstrandum
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