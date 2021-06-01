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TRUMP PARDONS GEORGE BUSH FOR MURDERING 15000 US SOLDIERS
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62 views • June 01, 2021
Shocking as it may be, you just have to listen to this video, you may understand more after half way through! NOTE: this is not a copyrighted video, they have asked for it to be shared far and wide!
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