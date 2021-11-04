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Biden Vaccine Mandate: Let’s Go Brandon!
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593 views • November 04, 2021
America’s dementia-ridden Dictator in Chief Joe Biden today followed the orders of his handlers. The Biden Administration ordered the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue unconstitutional and unlawful vaccination mandates on private and public employers in the United States of America.
The Needle Nazis are requiring all US companies with 100 or more employees to comply or face steep fines for noncompliance. Biden previously ordered federal workers and contractors to receive the deadly Covid 19 operating system into their bodies. Rick talks about this and much more on today’s TruNews.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/4/21
The Needle Nazis are requiring all US companies with 100 or more employees to comply or face steep fines for noncompliance. Biden previously ordered federal workers and contractors to receive the deadly Covid 19 operating system into their bodies. Rick talks about this and much more on today’s TruNews.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/4/21
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