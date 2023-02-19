JET CONTRAILS, MAN-MADE CLOUDS CAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE, UN CONFERENCE 2006, NOT A CONSPIRACY.





IF YOU ARE A SCEPTIC, BETTER HANG ONTO SOMETHING, WHILE WE HEAR IT FROM THE UN SCIENTISTS, 2006...GOOD GRIEF, THEY TOLD THE TRUTH BACK THEN...





SOURCE:-

Searching For The Evidence

Grateful thanks to Dr Marc, he has a great blog site full of informative videos. and is supporting those trying to help humanity. He is very kindly sharing my videos. Thank you,

Dr Marc:

https://reflexivityspace.org/2022/12/10/hope-in-a-bottle-close-the-portals-claire-from-search-for-the-evidence/

Where To Find LOTS OF INFORMATIVE VIDEOS, ALTERNATIVE INFORMATION, NATURAL HEALING NEWS, AND FASCINATING PODCASTS - DR MARC, OWNER OF REFLEXIVITYSPACE.ORG:

Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and producing music for various video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about the cover up and lies by the mainstream media. This involves, Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on. A travesty being actively denied but supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





Oh, and to expose any other things that might be tried that might take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





