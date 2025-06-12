BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
India❗️First footage from the Boeing crash site appears on social media - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
0
97 views • 15 hours ago

❗️First footage from the Boeing crash site appears on social media

❗️Media publishes video of plane crash in India

This is said to be the first crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

❗️ Air India passenger plane crashes in Ahmedabad, India

India Today reports that there were 242 people on board.

According to a Reuters source, the plane was heading to Birmingham. India Today says the destination is London.

There are survivors in the plane crash, NDTV reports.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
