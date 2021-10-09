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A Politician Tells The Truth
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744 views • October 09, 2021
This is a dialogue from a meeting with an unknown UK Politician.
This interview exposes the total corruption in the Western World adminstrations & the US Dollar Western World Economy.
China & the USA are currently negotiating to find a compromise
As the Biden USA Dollar hovers to another delayed bankruptcy on 18th December 2021.
This interview exposes the total corruption in the Western World adminstrations & the US Dollar Western World Economy.
China & the USA are currently negotiating to find a compromise
As the Biden USA Dollar hovers to another delayed bankruptcy on 18th December 2021.
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