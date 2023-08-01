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EDIBLE VACCINES, BIOENGINEERED FOODS, HEALTH BENEFITS OF HISBISCUS
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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181 views • August 01, 2023

Sharing amazing health benefits of hisbiscus herbs as well as article of 'Edible Vaccines', and bio-engineered foods.  We are living in the days of Noah that is getting worser and worser.  Blessings and Shalawam.

Here's PDF of 'Edible Vaccines' article:

https://research.mcdb.ucla.edu/Goldberg/HC70A_W06/pdf/EdibleVaccines.pdf


*****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE*****


Visit HERB FREEDOM website:
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/
Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony click  or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst.  Matthew 18:20.  If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****

FAIR USE, NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

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No copyright infringement intended.




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Privacy Policy