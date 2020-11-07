© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inner Earth Civilizations - True Or A Legend?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • November 07, 2020
#innerearth #hollowearth #Subterranean
In this video, I attempt to unveil the truth about inner earth, subterranean civilizations, including the locations of the "light cities". It will provide different testimonies, which sound authentic, indications that governments suppress information about this subject, and other indirect evidence. Moreover, it will provide an answer as to why this information is so important to us at this time?
I love reading your comments, so please comment below this video.
Illustration: 12 Light City, Gilbert on Operation Disclosure
Sources for this video:
https://massawakening.org/inner-earth-civilizations/
Charlie Ward Update on the Election – November 5, 2020
https://drcharlieward.com/important-webinar-update-on-the-election/?utm_content=11901433&;utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
In this video, I attempt to unveil the truth about inner earth, subterranean civilizations, including the locations of the "light cities". It will provide different testimonies, which sound authentic, indications that governments suppress information about this subject, and other indirect evidence. Moreover, it will provide an answer as to why this information is so important to us at this time?
I love reading your comments, so please comment below this video.
Illustration: 12 Light City, Gilbert on Operation Disclosure
Sources for this video:
https://massawakening.org/inner-earth-civilizations/
Charlie Ward Update on the Election – November 5, 2020
https://drcharlieward.com/important-webinar-update-on-the-election/?utm_content=11901433&;utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.