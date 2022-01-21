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Murder by the SMART Grid / Cell Tower System Exposed.. Final Days Report at SJWellfire
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373 views • January 21, 2022
Silent weapons for quiet wars. Show an apparent emp type murder with the grid system. We also cover what SMART stands for. We unlock a 5g lamp weapon system. How does the vaccinated tie into this with transhumanism and technocracy.
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Murder by the SMART Grid / Cell Tower System Exposed
Please Support our work and join our newsletter
https://sjwellfire.com/support/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Murder by the SMART Grid / Cell Tower System Exposed
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