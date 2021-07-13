[Mr. Bannon Interviews with Miles on July 4th – Part I] Miles Warns the US About the CCP’s 2nd Bio Attack

On July the 4th, 2021, Mr. Steve Bannon, the leader of the populist movement in the US and the world sat with Mr. Miles Guo, the leader of the Whistleblower Movement to talk about the US election and democracy, the suppression of the freedom of speech by the technology oligarchs, the oppression of the CCP on the ordinary Chinese people, the Tiananmen Massacre, the CCP’s bio attacks against the US and the world, and the New Federal State of China.In this segment, Mr. Bannon said that Miles warned the West about the CCP’s threat as early as April 2017, but barely anyone listened to him, and recently Miles warned the world again that the CCP was going to launch another bio attack in the US and wage a kinetic war in Taiwan to distract the world’s attention from this new bio attack. And this time, Mr. Bannon said, many many American people were convinced by Miles, especially after Xi Jinping delivered his July 1st speech at the Tiananmen Square.