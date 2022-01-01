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The Federalist Papers: Federalist 02. Concerning Dangers from Foreign Force and Influence, John Jay
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The Federalist Papers: Federalist 02
Concerning Dangers from Foreign Force and Influence
Author: John Jay
Publication: Independent Journal
Date: --
The Federalist Papers are a collection of 85 essays published between October 27th, 1787, and May 28th, 1788, in New York. The essays were originally simply called, "The Federalist."
Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay writing under the alias “Publius,” authored the essays. Hamilton wrote 51, Madison 29, and Jay 5.
These recordings are from Project Gutenberg: https://tinyurl.com/FedPprs
A PDF of the complete Federalist Papers can be found at scionofliberty.com
Thank you for your support.
Concerning Dangers from Foreign Force and Influence
Author: John Jay
Publication: Independent Journal
Date: --
The Federalist Papers are a collection of 85 essays published between October 27th, 1787, and May 28th, 1788, in New York. The essays were originally simply called, "The Federalist."
Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay writing under the alias “Publius,” authored the essays. Hamilton wrote 51, Madison 29, and Jay 5.
These recordings are from Project Gutenberg: https://tinyurl.com/FedPprs
A PDF of the complete Federalist Papers can be found at scionofliberty.com
Thank you for your support.
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