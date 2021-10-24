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Be Warned: Acts 14:22 KJV Bible
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130 views • October 24, 2021
This generation is born into a form of godliness the devil has allowed to benefit him to aid in the falling away from faith to the one world religion. Everyone will know the cost of following Christ just as the disciples did and must choose who they serve by faith and not follow the world in fear. The fear the world is pushing is antichrist and therefore only gets worse.
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