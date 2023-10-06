True enemy is not Illuminati NWO Satanists but pastors inside Church leading millions to their death

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2023). The true enemy is not the Illuminati NWO Satanists, but it is the pastors inside the harlot churches, who are misleading millions to their death. When the Western feminist nations' harlot churches start redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods to try to make him into a hybrid deity, God removes his real Christians and his protection from the devil's sword & plague & famine & demon armies extermination of the Western feminist nations. Satan Lucifer’s Western feminist nations’ churches & pastors are a trap of the devil that is leading millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head covering rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” fake Christians to death and hell. They not only use redefined Bible verses that cater to the Western feminist nations’ Satanism values and what the fake Christians love to hear, but they also use fake emotional conversions using “Jesus movement music” & emotions & concerts. They are using a black magick demon spirit to work in the minds of these fake Christian hordes. They are placing them under a witchcraft enchantment, which is a fake emotional Christian conversion experience. It is not a true repentance and relationship with Jesus, which is the biggest most dangerous trap that Satan Lucifer can place a person in, because they believe they are Christians through that fake conversion. They do not like the original Bible verses. Useful phrases that can be used to protect your church and flock from these 99% fake Christian donators and fake pastors of Satan Lucifer, and to keep them out of God’s holy house is to use in your sermons the words “dumb stupid idiotic brain-dead mentally-retarded imbecile God-hating idolater rebel fake Christians and fake pastors” which keeps out the prideful humanist fake Christians, and “CIA microwave cooking alive from next door homes & rooms every day of real Christians” which keeps out the cowardly traitor self-worshipper fake Christians, and “women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” which keep out the Jezebel demon-possessed “female rebellion witchcraft demon spirit that runs the Western feminist nations” feminist humanist self-righteous fake Christians, and “Western feminist nations” which keeps out the hordes of nationalist patriot right-wing conservative idolaters selfish egotistical “Rothschild-created nations” worshippers fake Christians. The truth is not for these people. The truth is for God’s lost sheep and true children and real Christians, who love God and his precepts and his original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, and who have a humble righteous upright repentant God-loving God’s-Word-loving real Christians’ heart. We are here to save and bring to God the prostitutes and drug addicts and gangsters and former Satanists and former witches and IRS tax collectors and homeless and suicidal broken-hearted and demon-possessed and destitute and poor, who have a heart that loves God and his Word and his precepts, and not the millions of fake Christian church donators who hate God and hate his original Bible verses and hate his precepts, who flood the Western feminist nations’ harlot churches of Satan Lucifer every week. They are not God’s flock. They are Satan Lucifer’s harlots. The righteous and those are the real flock of God, who hears the shepherd’s voice and recognize it, will speak the truth in love so that they will receive assassination attempts and horrific persecutions, and they will preach the original Bible verses so that all their church donators will leave them in anger & disgust & terror.





