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THEY WANT TO DRAG YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL -- Maryam Henein
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52 views • December 14, 2021
THEY WANT TO DRAG YOU STRAIGHT TO HELL -- Maryam Henein
Truth journalist Maryam Henein returns to SGT Report to remind us that according to Ray Kurzweil Director of Google Engineering ‘By 2030, we are going to be hybrids.’ Between the vax, graphene oxide, 5G and UN Agenda 2030 policies, the depopulation agenda is clear - but as the Astroworld ritual revealed, if they could drag us all straight to hell, they would.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8KoVhh3EppOP/
Truth journalist Maryam Henein returns to SGT Report to remind us that according to Ray Kurzweil Director of Google Engineering ‘By 2030, we are going to be hybrids.’ Between the vax, graphene oxide, 5G and UN Agenda 2030 policies, the depopulation agenda is clear - but as the Astroworld ritual revealed, if they could drag us all straight to hell, they would.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8KoVhh3EppOP/
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