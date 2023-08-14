He wandered the streets with a sloppy body, Stasik was so small with all the pain

Pitiful Animal





August 13, 2023





Stasik was located right at the entrance of Yaroslavsky, extremely sleazy

She was curled up in the corner of the wall.

Stasik was so small with all the pain.

A dog less than a year old but always hungry in his short life.

His trembling was not mere

It was the dog was fear of being abandoned and chased away.

Stasik really made me cry.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlQj-keb3VM