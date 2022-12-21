【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Kevin From Washington DC: The Censorship of Social Media, News and Media Is the First Sign of Communism Infiltration

https://gnews.org/articles/608687
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Kevin from Washington, DC: The most important thing in the US constitution is the First Amendment. If you lose your freedom of expression, freedom of press, your freedom of religion, you've really lost everything. Censorship is the tipping point of our loss of freedom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.