This Is the Best Plant to Grow With Wild Rice

Did you know that this plant grows best with rice?

In this video, Jennifer Kimball, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota who also works as a plant breeder, talks about the best companion plant for rice.

According to Jennifer, soybeans are the best companion plants to grow alongside rice as it provides nitrogen. 🌱

This greatly IMPROVES the soil quality for your rice crop. 🌾

To find out more about Jennifer and her work with wild rice, click https://wildricebreedingandgenetics.umn.edu/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C