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'Lady MAGA' was fired, targeted for supporting Trump
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300 views • March 03, 2021
'LADY MAGA': Political activist and drag artist Ryan Woods says he was fired from his job at Delta Airlines and also targeted with an investigation into him on January 7th - Woods comments on where his personal life and political activism will go from here. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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