Table For Two - Gail Carson
Ai Assisted Content

Table for Two

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

Inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com



Good morning sunshine, I made breakfast for you


I made your favorite thing, and i made mine too


Coffee black for you, and a little tea for me


Let's talk about the weather, and the game on tv



I will wash the dishes, and you can dry


Or i can dry and you can wash, whatever you like


Let's go to the mailbox, and see what's there


I'll grab your arm while we go down the stairs



I'll rest in my chair, and get ready for my day


I'll listen over and over to your voicemail on replay


I'll watch your funny videos, and your pictures on my phone


I'll pretend you are still with me, even though I'm all alone




(chorus)


I enjoy our time together, even though its make believe


I can see you clear as day, Even if its just a memory


I wont tell a soul, Our secret is safe today


If they ever do find out, they will take us both away



(Bridge)


I know every movement of your videos


I know every detail of your photos I see


I know every word of your voice on the phone


It's just like you're still here with me



(chorus)


I enjoy our time together, even though its make believe


I can see you clear as day, Even if its just a memory


I wont tell a soul, Our secret is safe today


If they ever do find out, they will take us both away

Keywords
aimusicgriefalienationelder alienation
