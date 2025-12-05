Table For Two - Gail Carson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Table for Two
Good morning sunshine, I made breakfast for you
I made your favorite thing, and i made mine too
Coffee black for you, and a little tea for me
Let's talk about the weather, and the game on tv
I will wash the dishes, and you can dry
Or i can dry and you can wash, whatever you like
Let's go to the mailbox, and see what's there
I'll grab your arm while we go down the stairs
I'll rest in my chair, and get ready for my day
I'll listen over and over to your voicemail on replay
I'll watch your funny videos, and your pictures on my phone
I'll pretend you are still with me, even though I'm all alone
(chorus)
I enjoy our time together, even though its make believe
I can see you clear as day, Even if its just a memory
I wont tell a soul, Our secret is safe today
If they ever do find out, they will take us both away
(Bridge)
I know every movement of your videos
I know every detail of your photos I see
I know every word of your voice on the phone
It's just like you're still here with me
(chorus)
I enjoy our time together, even though its make believe
I can see you clear as day, Even if its just a memory
I wont tell a soul, Our secret is safe today
If they ever do find out, they will take us both away