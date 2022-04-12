Dr Jennifer Daniels - If You Cant Solve It At Home Naturally Then Dont Expect A Hospital to Do a Whole Lot More on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.28.17)

Show Highlights:

-Dr. Daniels’ husband had a fatal blood clot in the intestines. Misdiagnosis by the doctors. Dr. Daniels shares the story of their 8-year life together.

-Dehydration and impurities in the blood cause clots. Fried foods are dehydrating and filled with waste. -Garlic, ginger, and turmeric thin the blood. All found in Vitality Capsules. VCs, hydration and more bowel movements are the best treatment for clots.

-Treatment with blood thinners causes problems. Blood vessels are semipermeable, like a knit stocking. Blood thinners overthin and blood corpuscles spill through the vessel wall. They also inactivate Vitamin K, which interferes with the normal platelet clotting mechanism.

-Nattokinase is filled with enzymes which keep the blood from clotting. -Ed asks about kidney stones. Stop the soda, drink water only, castor oil to get bladder and ureters to contract and push stones out.

-Mineral makeup – about as toxic as the other stuff. Stop makeup and apply castor oil to the face.

-Chalazion – lump around the eye. Alternate hot and cold packs and put Vicks VapoRub ¼ to ½ pea size in lower lid on on the chalazion.

-Listener asks about varicose veins and a bruise that won’t heal. Both due to insufficient circulation, body can’t clear the waste. Increase water. Put castor oil on the limb.

-Part of Candida Cleaner Protocol is an initial diet incorporating lots of vegetables, oatmeal, cinnamon and cardamom.

-Listener with difficulty swallowing. Parasites can form a lump in the throat. Apply Vicks VapoRub around throat, from chin to breastplate.

-Eczema – soak feet in castor oil for 3 hours every night. For open diabetic ulcers – don’t clean it, increase water intake, put turpentine on the wound.

-Osteoporosis. Worsened by dairy products, white bread and flour. Eat more vegetables, whole grains, drink water only. If pain in the hip, apply turpentine on the hip joint. Take 1-4 TB gelatin a day with lots of water.

-For sepsis that starts as a UTI, take turpentine, enemas, increase water. Pathogens are in the bowel matter.

-Listener asks about a rapidly growing breast cancer while being in a high stress situation. Eliminate the stress. Start by applying castor oil to the tumor, can add turpentine topically. Or apply a layer of clay. Before taking turpentine internally, make sure bowels are moving.

-Make your own solution for contact lens cleaning. Mix 1 c. distilled water, ½ tsp salt, small pinch of boric acid. No preservatives, so best to use fresh.

-What causes night sweats in a 50s male? Chemicals and toxins in the blood. Soak in bathtub with 4 c. epsom salt and 2 TB clay for 30 minutes.

-Migraine headaches – Ice pack on the head, put mustard on upper lip at first sign of headache. Change diet to prevent migraines. Increase BMs to 3/day. Fermented foods can cause an overload of bacteria, which cause headaches.

-Leaky mitral valve – leaflets are attached by strings to the wall of the heart. When strings get floppy, the valve will leak. Stop alcohol and cigarettes, go on vegan diet.

-Brother with overweight T2 diabetes, bad knees. What does the brother want? Put turpentine on the knees 2-3 times a day. Has to change diet for weight loss and diabetes control.

-Male pattern hair loss. Stop dairy products. Apply small willow flower herb.

-Can someone get off kidney dialysis? Yes, but need to increase urine output. Measure urine and be vigilant about sufficient output.

-Does castor oil expire? Generally good indefinitely. First sign of aging is black mold on bottom of the jug. Can still use oil if mold is not disturbed.

-Breakout of red, itchy bumps on lines of the face. Why is the body pushing these organisms onto the skin? Drink plenty of water, have BMs often. Anything that slows the liver would cause this. Put castor oil on the face to clear it up.

-What diet should a listener follow who has loss her taste for meat? Beware of cheese. Don’t eat fake meats. Eat vegan for a bit to clear body of excess meat, then try meat again.

-Vegan wants to change diet. Continue eating unprocessed vegan diet and eat liver on the side.

-Fatty tumors and goiter. Check iodine for goiter. Apply turpentine directly on goiter. Take Vitality Capsules and enemas daily. Goiters is caused by iodine deficiency and toxicity storing there. Best to supplement with a food high in iodine rather than a supplement. Increase efficiency of liver and adrenal gland, which helps the thyroid heal. If TSH >10, have a thyroid problem, otherwise its a toxicity problem. Treatment with thyroid if TSH

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