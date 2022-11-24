What Are Some Trends This Decade?

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





Times Are Changing Very Quickly. For Some This Will Bring Massive Pain And For Those That Have Positioned Themselves Properly, It Will Bring Massive Opportunities.

Listen In To Hear Patriot Jimmie Schwinn Talk About Trends So You Can Prepare Properly And Adapt So They Can Become Your Friend!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 49, The New Economy. You Can Watch The Full Episode At: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-49-the-new-economy/











☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com







