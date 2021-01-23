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The Battle is Just Beginning | Patriot Housewives S1 Ep6 | NRN+
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71 views • January 23, 2021
Patriot Housewives, NRN+ Original Podcast Series where Rose and Rebecca bring you on their journey of life, politics, and family. https://nrnplus.com/housewives
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
From the violence at the Capitol to Big Tech's censorship of the President of the United States, it's been a busy news week. In this can't-miss episode, Rose and Rebecca address the different responses to violence (depending on who's perpetrating it), more RINOs turning their backs on President Trump, Nancy Pelosi's shameful impeachment threat, and more before we get closer to home and talk about building community and the importance of training kids up the way they should go. - Aired on January 11, 2021
#Election2020 #RINO #Censorship
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://nrnplus.com/housewives
From the violence at the Capitol to Big Tech's censorship of the President of the United States, it's been a busy news week. In this can't-miss episode, Rose and Rebecca address the different responses to violence (depending on who's perpetrating it), more RINOs turning their backs on President Trump, Nancy Pelosi's shameful impeachment threat, and more before we get closer to home and talk about building community and the importance of training kids up the way they should go. - Aired on January 11, 2021
#Election2020 #RINO #Censorship
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join our email newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN.
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