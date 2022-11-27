SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 20NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Dr Jordan Peterson: Stop Allowing Radicals Exploit You with Guilt

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS
Clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson says the "central issue" for conservatives is to "stop allowing the radicals to exploit you on the guilt front".
Dr Peterson, in an exclusive interview with Sky News host Rita Panahi, slammed climate activists, saying, "we have other problems".
"You really think all our problem can be reduced to excess carbon dioxide production?"
