SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 20NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Dr Jordan Peterson: Stop Allowing Radicals Exploit You with Guilt
Clinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson says the "central issue" for conservatives is to "stop allowing the radicals to exploit you on the guilt front".

Dr Peterson, in an exclusive interview with Sky News host Rita Panahi, slammed climate activists, saying, "we have other problems".

"You really think all our problem can be reduced to excess carbon dioxide production?"

Watch Dr Peterson's full interview on Monday, November 28 at 9pm on The Rita Panahi Show.

