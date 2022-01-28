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Pandemic number two begins: Omicron begins “wild type”
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111 views • January 28, 2022
Just what Bill Gates was working against, a pathogen with a high death rate would be picked. But this one turns out to be the reason why these vaccines would have never been released without the emergency use authorization. The wild type will “accidentally” be the reason why pandemic number two will cull the herd. They can’t see the forest for the trees. They are too involved in the details to see the situation as a whole. They are so focused on the brushstrokes that you can’t see the big picture!
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