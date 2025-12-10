BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
INFAMOUS PORN STAR BONNIE BLUE ARRESTED IN BALI ⚖ FOR EXTRAVAGANT SEX QUEST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
121 views • 21 hours ago

Sky News host James Macpherson discusses an infamous porn star, Bonnie Blue, and the latest allegations amid her Bali trip.


“Bonnie Blue, the porn star famous for bedding 1,000 men in one day, faces 15 years jail after being arrested in Bali,” Mr Macpherson said.


“She arrived on the Indonesian island at the start of Schoolies and made no attempt to hide her intentions.


“She has since been arrested along with 17 men, while allegedly filming content.


“It’s been reported that Bonnie Blue may be prosecuted for allegedly breaching Indonesia’s morality laws, and if found guilty, she faces a fine of more than half a million dollars and a prison sentence long enough to make her rethink her career choices.”


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_byRIHYl8s

arrestsky newsbalibonnie bluebreaching morality laws
