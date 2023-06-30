Let's READ the Declaration of Independence!

Happy Fourth of July! Dr. Brenda reads the Declaration of Independence for you. Would you like to understand this founding document and the Constitution better, from the original intent? Join us for Constitutional Conversations in Six Weeks: teaching-his-story.teachable.com/p/constitutional-conversation-in-six-weeks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.