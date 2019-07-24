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AG Barr says Mueller asked DOJ for guidance on testimony limits
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2 views • July 24, 2019
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify on Capitol Hill on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
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