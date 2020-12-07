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Best Screenshot App for Windows 10 - Snip & Sketch vs Greenshot vs Snipping Tool
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13 views • December 07, 2020
Find out which screenshot / screen capture application is best for Windows 10. In this video, we compare Snip and Sketch, Greenshot, and the snipping tool for Windows.
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Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:17 Snipping Tool
+ 0:51 Freeform Capture
- 1:35 Limited Sharing Options
- 2:39 Limited Color / Tool Selection
3:48 Greenshot
+ 4:24 Magnifying Glass for Screen Capture
+ 4:51 Upload to Imgur anonymously
+ 6:06 Editor Effects - Obfuscate, Greyscale, etc
+ 6:55 Cropping
- 8:04 Tiny Icons in Editor, Outdated UI
8:38 Snip & Sketch
+ 8:56 Freeform Snip / Capture
+ 9:11 Capture without Opening First
+ 10:19 Ruler, Protractor, Crop Tools
+ 12:03 Nice Editor UI
- 12:20 Color Selections (Decent Selection but No Color Wheels)
+ 12:45 Toggle Touch Controls
+ 13:13 Send to Basically Any App
15:10 Conclusion
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
Timestamps:
0:00 What to Expect
0:17 Snipping Tool
+ 0:51 Freeform Capture
- 1:35 Limited Sharing Options
- 2:39 Limited Color / Tool Selection
3:48 Greenshot
+ 4:24 Magnifying Glass for Screen Capture
+ 4:51 Upload to Imgur anonymously
+ 6:06 Editor Effects - Obfuscate, Greyscale, etc
+ 6:55 Cropping
- 8:04 Tiny Icons in Editor, Outdated UI
8:38 Snip & Sketch
+ 8:56 Freeform Snip / Capture
+ 9:11 Capture without Opening First
+ 10:19 Ruler, Protractor, Crop Tools
+ 12:03 Nice Editor UI
- 12:20 Color Selections (Decent Selection but No Color Wheels)
+ 12:45 Toggle Touch Controls
+ 13:13 Send to Basically Any App
15:10 Conclusion
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