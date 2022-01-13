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Biden Claims He Was Arrested During Civil Rights Era
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0 view • January 13, 2022
Dr. Duke Pesta and conservative radio host Vicki McKenna discuss the latest nonsense coming out of Joe Biden's mouth, as he attempts to appease black voters in Georgia by claiming he was also arrested for standing up for civil rights. Just waiting for the fact-check on that one.
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