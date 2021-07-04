America is Alive and Well! Declaration of Independence in Portsmouth, NH One of the Original Colonies

Today, in one of the original 13 colonies—Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we celebrate the 4th of July and the work of our neighbors in spirit—the founding fathers. Many people do not know that the American Revolutionary War started in Portsmouth, New Hampshire—not Lexington/Concord, Massachusetts. The first aggressive act against the British occurred when the Sons of Liberty from the New Hampshire seacoast stormed the arsenal at Fort William and Marry on New Castle Island and captured the gun powder which was used for the battled of Bunker Hill and at Lexington/Concord. There was a small battle that ensued but Patriots won the day. They knew that if they didn’t, that gun powder would be used to kill THEM!



In 1776, Portsmouth, NH was the state Capitol before it moved to Exeter then to Concord, where it is today. In 1176, the State Capital building stood next to the North Church, which you will see in this video. John Langdon, the signer of the Constitution and William Whipple Jr, a merchant and signer of the Declaration of Independence both attended North Church. In front of North Church, stands a marker of remembrance of the New Hampshire State House that stood in front of it. In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to the citizens of Portsmouth if the very place you will see in the video.

The reading of the Declaration of Independence was organized by veteran and long-time local leader, Sue Polidura. The readers of the Declaration are Patriot and High-Tech Executive Alan Forces, local Attorney Duncan MacCallum, and iHeart Radio host Jeff Chester. We have the local Portsmouth Scout Group 154 leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance to America. And, the Piscataqua Rangers making the day complete with their Drum and Fife music to help bring us back in time to the day the country was set free from tyranny.



Filmed July 4, 2021 at 1 pm, Portsmouth, New Hampshire



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