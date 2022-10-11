YOUNG HEARTS 💔 [EP. 24] 10 DAYS OF CARNAGE (100 IN 10 DAYS - OCT 2022) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Light2au at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BO8TW44pT9AW/



The following is a compilation of 100+ news articles from the past 10 days leading up to 7th October 2022, of young people who have either died suddenly, had serious heart issues or severe adverse complications.These are only the ones who make the news.

EDIT: Loretta Lynn doesn't belong in this video as she was elderly. It was a production error. The Young Hearts series and other checkur6 videos are intended to present young 'injured' people. E.g. The video 'A YEAR OF ATHLETES COLLAPSING - 769 SPORTS RELATED INCIDENCES - TO MARCH 2022' is a compilation of 769 Athletes, with an average age of 23 years old.





Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IPIb05HmzCzN/