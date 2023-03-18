Create New Account
'What Event Would You Change In History?' #AskRonPaul
6 views
Published Yesterday |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report


Welcome to another edition of #AskRonPaul, where Dr. Paul tackles questions from...you! Today Dr. Paul discusses what event in history he would change, what to expect with bank collapses, and the easiest way to end the Ukraine war.

weaponsfoodwrongcrimetruthfederal reservehistoryfraudrightukrainenatural lawaidfake moneyaskronpaulsvbfticcounter fitting moneyfalse moneycut money

