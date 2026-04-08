THE FACES ARE FAKE: Riccardo Bosi on the World Leaders Who Were Replaced





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7778a2-dead-mans-switches-are-off-how-trumps-first-term-eos-set-the-stage-for-what.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Look at a photograph of your national leader today. Now look at one from five years ago. They're not the same people.





In this monologue, Riccardo Bosi reveals the hidden reality behind the global transition: the worst of the world's leaders were taken out years ago—replaced by actors, compromised puppets, or terrified figureheads doing what they're told. The average punter can't see it. But the white hats have been systematically decapitating the cabal's control grid while leaving familiar faces in place to maintain the illusion of continuity.





Bosi pulls back the curtain on the strategy: Israel isn't run by Bibi Netanyahu—it's run by white hats. The real Bibi is a man named Ben Solomon who actually runs Saudi Arabia. Keir Starmer says stupid things because he's been told to say stupid things. The national leaders people believe are running the show are nothing more than actors in a TV series—one that's entering its final season.





The war itself is reversed. Instead of grinding through waves of soldiers and stripping nations of their manhood, the white hats decapitate the leadership while leaving the machinery of governance intact. You can't replace an entire country's judiciary, constabulary, military, and bureaucracy overnight. You cut off the head and leave the body in place—under new direction.





Venezuela is the model. Maduro is gone. His deputy remains, and the Venezuelan people see familiar faces while the tyranny evaporates. The same template applies globally. The war for the planet is won. The rats in the corner remain. But the world you knew is gone—and the one being born is built for you to stand on your own two feet.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.