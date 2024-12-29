The True Power of Virtue!

Sunday Morning Live 29 December 2024





In this episode, I examine the complexities of human behavior and moral standards as we near the end of 2024. We discuss the importance of internal standards in dealing with arrogant individuals and how societal norms shape ethical conduct. I highlight the impact of manipulative rhetoric on personal autonomy and the hypocrisy often found in moral judgments. Through personal anecdotes and reflections on parenting, I emphasize the significance of genuine connections and the conscious choices we make in navigating life's moral challenges.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022