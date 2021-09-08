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5 prophetic words: New Guinea 9.x, "Green Pass", Changes, Heat wave, Wyoming
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94 views • September 08, 2021
This prophetic word is a compilation of 5 different Words, given on different days
1. on 2021/03/20
2. on 2021/03/27
3. on 2021/06/08
4. on 2021/06/22
5. on 2021/07/31
They are all short words,
that's why I just combine them in one video
though they are not related to each other
The transcript of the second one here below:
We are coming to a time the world has never seen before –
of things that will happen
Watch and see and don't be asleep
Before you open your eyes, things will be,
and things that have been will be no more.
Now is the time to look up and rejoice,
for I am doing a new thing.
The old is done away; behold, the plant (flower)
which was a dead seed in the ground
will spring up and bring forth fruit.
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
1. on 2021/03/20
2. on 2021/03/27
3. on 2021/06/08
4. on 2021/06/22
5. on 2021/07/31
They are all short words,
that's why I just combine them in one video
though they are not related to each other
The transcript of the second one here below:
We are coming to a time the world has never seen before –
of things that will happen
Watch and see and don't be asleep
Before you open your eyes, things will be,
and things that have been will be no more.
Now is the time to look up and rejoice,
for I am doing a new thing.
The old is done away; behold, the plant (flower)
which was a dead seed in the ground
will spring up and bring forth fruit.
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Keywords
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