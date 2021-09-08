5 prophetic words: New Guinea 9.x, "Green Pass", Changes, Heat wave, Wyoming

This prophetic word is a compilation of 5 different Words, given on different days1. on 2021/03/202. on 2021/03/273. on 2021/06/084. on 2021/06/225. on 2021/07/31They are all short words,that's why I just combine them in one videothough they are not related to each otherThe transcript of the second one here below:We are coming to a time the world has never seen before –of things that will happenWatch and see and don't be asleepBefore you open your eyes, things will be,and things that have been will be no more.Now is the time to look up and rejoice,for I am doing a new thing.The old is done away; behold, the plant (flower)which was a dead seed in the groundwill spring up and bring forth fruit.If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.